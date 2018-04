2 of 6 Istockphoto

Ice cream

It's a mixture of mainly cream, milk, sugar, and flavoring (nuts, chocolate, etc.), though some brands also use eggs or egg yolks. To be called ice cream, it must contain at least 10 percent butterfat. (Premium brands often have as much as 20 percent.)



Fun fact: air is whipped into the mix before freezing, giving it that creamy texture. Light ice creams are made with more milk (whole or low-fat) and may contain additives.



120-300 calories per 1/2 cup serving