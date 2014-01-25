11 Delicious Mini Meals

January 25, 2014
Bigger isn’t always better

Sometimes we snack too much during the day or we don't feel like cooking a huge dinner. These downsized recipes are your answer. The tasty nibbles have all the flavor of full-sized meals and desserts but half the calories.

Mini Quiches

Get the classic egg-and-cheese taste without slaving over the oven. This dish cooks in just 5 minutes, and for an added boost of veggies and a low-cal kick, serve with some salsa on the side.

Ingredients: Hard-cooked eggs, puff-pastry shells, fresh sage, fontina cheese, crumbled bacon

Calories: 320

Mini Shrimp Pot Pie

Enjoy a creamy shrimp dish for only 300 calories. Plus shrimp is a low-cal way to get filling protein.

Ingredients: An egg, frozen puff pastry, shrimp, crushed red pepper, salt, black pepper, olive oil, carrot, celery, mushrooms, thyme, olive oil, all-purpose flour, dry white wine, reduced-fat milk, white pepper

Calories: 303

Mini Corn Bread Crab Cakes With Lemon-Caper Sauce

For less than 100 calories you can enjoy fresh crab with a tangy citrus topping. These also taste great the next day over a mixed greens salad

Ingredients: Reduced-fat mayonnaise, fresh chives, capers, lemons, hot pepper sauce, garlic, black pepper, olive oil, green onions, red and green bell peppers, fresh parsley, Old Bay seasoning, an egg, Buttermilk Corn Bread, lump crab meat

Calories: 83

Mini Ice-Cream Cakes

Enjoy cake and ice cream in bite-size frozen treats. You'll get a decadent dessert for less than 300 calories and 8 grams of fat!

Ingredients: Sugar, butter, eggs, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, low-fat buttermilk, vanilla extract, almond extract, low-fat strawberry ice cream, fat-free frozen whipped topping, maraschino cherries (and juice)

Calories: 274

Smoked Salmon and Cheese Mini Twice-Baked Potatoes

Satisfy your need for something savory with these hot-out-of-the-oven taters. White cheddar cheese gives a sharp flavor while smoked salmon provides a salty topping.

Ingredients: Yukon potatoes, olive oil, salt, fat-free milk, butter, pepper, white cheddar cheese, smoked salmon

Calories: 96

Micro Mini Cheesecake

Get the decadent flavor of cheesecake without worrying about the damage it’s doing to your diet. Low-fat cream cheese cuts down on the fat, and these portions keep you slim, but satisfied.

Ingredients: Reduced-fat vanilla wafers, low-fat cream cheese, sugar, an egg, vanilla extract, flour, salt, raspberry jam

Calories: 181

Mini Grilled-Cheese Hearts

These adorable treats are a cinch to make and easy on the wallet as well. Swap white bread for whole-grain varieties to up the fiber, and use low-fat cheese to save 13 calories per sandwich.

Ingredients: White sandwich bread, unsalted butter, Cheddar cheese, sweet pepper relish, pepper

Calories: 235

Mini Caprese Bites

Antioxidant-rich tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese make a delicious and filling Mediterranean snack. The olive oil is also rich in heart-healthy fats.

Ingredients: Grape tomatoes, mozzarella cheese balls, wooden skewers, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper, basil

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Get guilt-free comfort food by making these simple protein-packed pies. The pie calls for leftover roasted root vegetables, but any seasonal veggie will work.

Ingredients: An egg, puff pastry dough, butter, olive oil, all-purpose flour, reduced-fat milk, lemons, precooked chicken, root vegetables, fresh basil, salt, pepper, sage leaves

Calories: 317

Mini Turkey Burgers With Gorgonzola

All the delicious and savory burger flavors are compacted into this low-fat nibble. Plus you’ll get a little bit of iron in each bite.

Ingredients: Garlic powder, salt, black pepper, turkey breast, Gorgonzola cheese, cooking spray, reduced-fat mayonnaise, sweet gherkin pickle, dinner rolls, lettuce leaves

Calories: 169

Mini Smoked Salmon Pizzas

Though these 100-calorie nibbles don’t really resemble a pizza, they have a distinctive and delicious taste. You get smoky flavors from the salmon, a tangy kick from the red onion and dill, and a creamy, slightly sweet base from Neufchâtel cheese.

Ingredients: Gyoza skins, cold-smoked salmon, Neufchâtel cheese, red onion, capers, dill, lemon, chives

Calories: 84

