The 50 Fattiest Foods in the States

Florida: Empanadas

The South American influence on Floridian cuisine is impossible to miss. Empanadas are folded meat pies served across the country, but they are particularly popular in the southern part of the Sunshine State.



Ingredients: The dough is made with lard. The filling is up to the chef, but can range from cheese to veggies to assorted meats.



Fat content: Various recipes for empanadas place them at around 10 to 22 grams of fat each. Depending on what you choose to put inside, an empanada can slide around on the nutritional value scale. Still, as the dough is usually made with lard, it's never a low-fat choice.