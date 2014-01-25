Cake for Breakfast! 6 Light Coffee Cake Recipes

Each mouthwatering slice of this Bundt cake reveals a cinnamon-sugar swirl full of heart-healthy walnuts. It contains 5 grams of protein (thanks to the egg substitute and buttermilk), but top it off with some fresh raspberries for added fiber.
Traditional apple cake recipes call for up to two sticks of butter, but this recipe cuts calories by using vegetable oil and fat-free cream cheese. Be sure to serve it with hot or iced tea for a light morning nibble.
Part dessert, part breakfast food, this moist pound cake will surely satisfy. Sour cream and Greek yogurt add a creamy texture while banana, sugar, and vanilla extract give plenty of sweetness. Plus the tart berries provide the perfect topping and 4 grams of fiber.