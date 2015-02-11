9 Factors That Affect How Insulin Works

5 of 10 Istockphoto

Did you exercise?

Exercise can make you more sensitive to insulin, and you may need less of the drug. However, it’s not that simple—sometimes intense exercise will cause blood sugar to go up, meaning you may need more insulin.



Exercising can also increase the absorption rate. “Depending on what you do and where you inject, if you did inject [near] the exercised muscle, you would get a different kind of release of the insulin,” says Tobin.



It can take some trial and error to figure out how exercise influences your need for insulin.