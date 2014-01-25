6 Icy Desserts Under 250 Calories

You won't feel guilty eating this creamy dessert made with whole milk, sugar, and bittersweet chocolate. The individual portion allows you to indulge in one frozen treat, instead of eating half a carton of ice cream.
This 100-calorie dessert is full of natural sweetness from the fiber-rich bananas. And adding a bit of coconut milk and coconut flakes gives it a tropical flavor you can enjoy without traveling beyond your kitchen.
Bring some tanginess to your fro-yo by using Key limes in this citrusy dessert. They are slightly more tart than Persian limes and will add a kick to your yogurt. The recipe calls for whole milk yogurt, but use low-fat varieties to slim down the dessert.
Ingredients: French vanilla yogurt, fat-free sweetened condensed milk, Key lime juice
If you love butter pecan ice cream, then you’ll also love this equally rich, but less-calorie version. Brown sugar, raisins, and a bit of rum flavoring make a hot topping that will have you scraping the bottom of the bowl.
Ingredients: Brown sugar, water, margarine, all-purpose flour, low-fat milk, raisins, rum flavor, low-fat vanilla frozen yogurt