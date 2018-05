5 Health Conditions That Can Cause Heartburn

A small group of people with chronic heartburn may have what is called delayed gastric emptying, where “the stomach simply doesn’t empty in the right direction," says Dr. DeVault. "Instead of going the appropriate forward way, it goes the wrong way and reflux occurs."While it is an unusual cause of heartburn, it appears to be more common in people with diabetes, he adds.When blood sugar is too high for too long, as can occur in diabetes, it can damage the nerves that help move food through the digestive tract.