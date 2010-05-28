Get Gorgeous With These Beauty Products

2 of 3

A stay-put eyeliner

It’s tough to find an eyeliner that won’t smudge after a long day at the office or during a post-work sweat session. Smokey eyes may be trendy, but raccoon eyes? No thanks.



Enter Physician’s Formula Shimmer Strips CreamLiners ($10.95; CVS). Be it a super-challenging spin class or a sappy movie sob-fest, this stuff doesn’t budge. Plus the set includes three different shades meant to compliment your eye color—two basics, like black and a neutral brown or taupe, and something more experimental, like navy, eggplant, or pink. Opt for one of the more basic colors for work, then layer all three for a night out.