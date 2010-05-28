Get Gorgeous With These Beauty Products

A funny thing happens when you use just a dab of Living Proof’s Full Thickening Cream ($24; livingproof.com). Your fine, flat hair becomes full, voluminous, and, well, completely unrecognizable. If you’re used to wimpy looking ponytails or locks that are lifeless by mid-morning, you’re in for a big surprise.
The product uses a new type of polymer developed at MIT that makes hair appear full and thick (and not at all sticky). Spread a nickel-size amount onto the lower half of your hair (start at the base of your normal ponytail and work your way down), and then blow-dry as usual. After just one use, you will seriously regret overlooking the braniacs in high school science class.
Advertisement
2 of 3
A stay-put eyeliner
It’s tough to find an eyeliner that won’t smudge after a long day at the office or during a post-work sweat session. Smokey eyes may be trendy, but raccoon eyes? No thanks.
Enter Physician’s Formula Shimmer Strips CreamLiners ($10.95; CVS). Be it a super-challenging spin class or a sappy movie sob-fest, this stuff doesn’t budge. Plus the set includes three different shades meant to compliment your eye color—two basics, like black and a neutral brown or taupe, and something more experimental, like navy, eggplant, or pink. Opt for one of the more basic colors for work, then layer all three for a night out.
3 of 3
A coconut-scented organic shampoo
Sure, you’d rather be sipping Pina Coladas seaside than toiling away at the office on gorgeous summer days. And while no beauty product can truly transport you to the beach, Desert Essence Organic’s Coconut Shampoo ($8.99; Whole Foods or online) comes pretty close.
More than just smelling great, organic coconut oil helps restore shine to over-processed, damaged hair. So if you do manage to sneak in some beach time, you can rest assured that the sun and salt water won’t ravage your locks.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.