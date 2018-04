Get Gorgeous With These Beauty Products

A funny thing happens when you use just a dab of($24; livingproof.com ). Your fine, flat hair becomes full, voluminous, and, well, completely unrecognizable. If you’re used to wimpy looking ponytails or locks that are lifeless by mid-morning, you’re in for a big surprise.The product uses a new type of polymer developed at MIT that makes hair appear full and thick (and not at all sticky). Spread a nickel-size amount onto the lower half of your hair (start at the base of your normal ponytail and work your way down), and then blow-dry as usual. After just one use, you will seriously regret overlooking the braniacs in high school science class.