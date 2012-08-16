6 of 7 Istockphoto

Clip those bat wings

Flabby upper arms can creep up on you as you age. Firm them with the Stability Ball Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension. Resistance training also reverses muscle aging, according to a study at the Buck Institute for Age Research in Novato, California.



How to: Sit on a stability ball with feet hip-width apart on the floor. Holding an 8- to 10-pound dumbbell with both hands, press it straight up toward the ceiling without locking your elbows. Slowly bend your elbows to 90 degrees, lowering the weight behind your head; lift back to starting position. Do 12–15 reps 3 times a week.