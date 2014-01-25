10 Marinated Meals

January 25, 2014
The magic of marinades

It's time to fire up your grill, which means it's time to stir up a delicious marinade for your meat, fish, and even fruit. Use these 10 recipes to make marinades full of savory, low-cal flavor.

Crispy Shrimp With Asparagus

This simple marinade combines lemon and lime juice with a bit of olive oil and garlic for a classic citrus flavor. The zesty flavor of the shrimp is then topped off by a sweet honey dressing.

Ingredients: Couscous, sea salt, pepper, lemons, large raw shrimp, limes, olive oil, garlic, asparagus, honey, chives

Calories: 282

Try this recipe: Crispy Shrimp With Asparagus
Adobo-Marinated Grass-fed Flank Steak With Spinach Salad

The combination of orange juice, cilantro, and adobo seasoning makes a perfectly tangy marinade for this lean meat. The grass-fed steak provides plenty of protein, some omega-3s, and nearly one-third of a woman's daily dose of iron.

Ingredients: Grass-fed steak, oranges, limes, adobo seasoning, cilantro, garlic, corn, jicama, spinach leaves, roasted red peppers, avocado, queso fresco

Calories: 386

Try this recipe: Adobo-Marinated Grass-fed Flank Steak With Spinach Salad
Margarita Chicken Wings

Tequila, triple sec, and lime juice may make a delicious drink, but they also make a salty-sweet marinade. Most of the alcohol bakes off, and you're left with a delectable dish.

Ingredients: 10 chicken wings, Margarita Marinade, lime wedges

Calories: 246

Try this recipe: Margarita Chicken Wings
Beet Salad With Yogurt Dressing

Meat isn't the only food you can marinate. Ground coriander brings a nutty, citrusy flavor to the olive oil mixture used to flavor the beets. Beets are rich in folate, and roasting them brings out their tender, sweet flavors.

Ingredients: Beets, white pepper, vegetable oil, coriander, low-fat plain yogurt, ginger, sugar, cilantro

Calories: 87

Try this recipe: Beet Salad With Yogurt Dressing
Salmon and Scallop Skewers With Romesco Sauce

Though this dish uses a simple lime-based marinade, the real flavor comes from the Romesco sauce. The marinade blends almonds, garlic, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and a little oil and vinegar for a low-cal, vitamin C-packed topping.

Ingredients: Olive oil, salt, pepper, limes, salmon, sea scallops, red onion, bell peppers, poblano chile, blanched almonds, garlic, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, sherry vinegar

Calories: 264

Try this recipe: Salmon and Scallop Skewers With Romesco Sauce
Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Salad

Add some zest to your zucchini by using this savory recipe. Marinating the squash and zucchini in vinegar and sugar makes a tangy base for a topping of basil, garlic, and lemon juice. Toss some mozzarella cheese over it, and you’ve got a side dish with 20% of your daily calcium.

Ingredients: Sugar, salt, zucchini, yellow squash, garlic, basil, cider vinegar, lemons, olive oil, mozzarella cheese

Calories: 159

Try this recipe: Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Salad
Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio

Balsamic vinegar is the perfect pairing with red meat. It adds a strong tangy flavor that doesn’t overpower the beef. And stir-frying the meat in peanut oil only enhances the savory taste.

Ingredients: Skirt steak, balsamic vinegar, garlic, red onion, peanut oil, grape tomatoes, radicchio, whole-grain bread, rosemary

Calories: 235

Try this recipe: Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio
Marinated Grilled Vegetable Salad

White balsamic vinegar is milder than regular balsamic vinegar and will allow your veggies to keep their color. Although this recipe calls for dried herbs, fresh ones will add a more complex flavor. Just remember to substitute one tablespoon fresh herbs for every teaspoon of dried ones.

Ingredients: Asparagus, red onion, red bell pepper, squash, zucchini, white balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt, basil, oregano, thyme, pepper, garlic

Calories: 126

Try this recipe: Marinated Grilled Vegetable Salad
Sesame-Chile Chicken With Gingered Watermelon Salsa

This spicy Asian-inspired marinade adds a kick to your chicken, but the dish is mellowed by the sweet watermelon salsa. You’ll get plenty of filling protein as well as plenty of lycopene from the watermelon. It’s a refreshing end to a hot day.

Ingredients: Low-sodium soy sauce, chili sauce with garlic, dark sesame oil, chicken breasts, watermelon, yellow bell pepper, green onions, cilantro, ginger, mirin, limes, salt, jalapeño pepper

Calories: 247

Try this recipe: Sesame-Chile Chicken With Gingered Watermelon Salsa
Marinated Grilled Apples With Mint

Tart Granny Smith apples make the perfect base for this minty marinade. These apple rings can add complex flavor to grilled chicken or pork. Choose a sweeter variety—like Pink Lady—to serve as a warm, healthy dessert.

Ingredients: Orange juice, fresh mint, honey, vanilla extract, ginger, black pepper, Granny Smith apples

Calories: 116

Try this recipe: Marinated Grilled Apples With Mint

