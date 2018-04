7 of 15 Istockphoto

Scrub it off, stat

If you think you’ve brushed up against a problem plant, wash immediately with soap and water. (Garden tools or clothing can also harbor the plant’s irritating oils, so watch what you touch and clean up if you suspect an object you’ve come in contact with may be contaminated.)



If the oil is absorbed into your skin, a rash usually shows up within a day or two, says Jackie Eghrari-Sabet, MD, an allergist in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and a fellow of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI). Hydrocortisone cream, calamine lotion, diphenhydramine cream (like Benadryl), and oral antihistamines can all help ease itching and swelling, but it will take about a week for symptoms to go away.