5 Easy Summer Side Dishes

These pasta and potato salads are bursting with flavor—and all under 350 calories per serving.
January 25, 2014
Becky Luigart-Stayner
Portable picks
Swap your usual bowlful of lettuce for these five delicious pasta and potato salads. They're creamy, rich, and all under 350 calories.
Two-Potato Salad With Crème Fraîche
Simple and savory, this potato salad gets its classic creaminess from the crème fraîche, a less-sour version of sour cream. However, the recipe uses low-cal white vinegar to add a tangy taste and cut down on saturated fat.
Ingredients: Small red potatoes, peeled sweet potatoes, white vinegar, crème fraîche, chives, salt, pepper
Buttermilk is the secret ingredient in this low-fat side dish. It provides a tangy flavor, little fat, and perfectly complements the mayo and mustard. Potatoes are also rich in Resistant Starch, which keeps you full longer.
Find these brightly colored potatoes at farmers' markets or certain grocery stores, including Whole Foods. They still have the mild potato taste but make a statement next to the squash and red peppers. And this low-cal citrus dressing is crisp and refreshing.
Ingredients: Purple potatoes, crookneck squash, tomatillos, red bell peppers, poblano chili, orange juice, lime juice, sugar, cilantro, salt
In just 20 minutes, you can whip up this savory, veggie-packed side dish. Sour cream, pesto, and cottage cheese make a rich coating for the pasta and vitamin C-loaded peas. You get 3 grams of fiber per serving, but you can substitute multigrain pasta for an added boost.