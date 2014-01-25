5 Easy Summer Side Dishes

These pasta and potato salads are bursting with flavor—and all under 350 calories per serving.

January 25, 2014
Portable picks

Swap your usual bowlful of lettuce for these five delicious pasta and potato salads. They're creamy, rich, and all under 350 calories.

Two-Potato Salad With Crème Fraîche

Simple and savory, this potato salad gets its classic creaminess from the crème fraîche, a less-sour version of sour cream. However, the recipe uses low-cal white vinegar to add a tangy taste and cut down on saturated fat.

Ingredients: Small red potatoes, peeled sweet potatoes, white vinegar, crème fraîche, chives, salt, pepper

Calories: 253

Try this recipe: Two-Potato Salad With Crème Fraîche
Broccoli, Cherry Tomato, and Pasta Salad

Fresh herbs and homemade dressing turn this simple veggie pasta salad into an Italian masterpiece. Plus you’ll get 18 grams of protein and more than 25% of your daily dose of fiber.

Ingredients: Fresh flat-leaf parsley, fresh basil, fresh dill, lemons, mint leaves, garlic, low-fat cottage cheese, buttermilk, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, feta cheese, pepper, broccoli florets, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, rotini pasta, shallots, capers, artichoke hearts

Calories: 327

Try this recipe: Broccoli, Cherry Tomato, and Pasta Salad
Two-Potato Salad With Mustard-Chive Dressing

Buttermilk is the secret ingredient in this low-fat side dish. It provides a tangy flavor, little fat, and perfectly complements the mayo and mustard. Potatoes are also rich in Resistant Starch, which keeps you full longer.

Ingredients: Red-skinned potatoes, sweet potatoes, olive oil, cooking spray, buttermilk, mayonnaise, shallots, chives, Dijon mustard, pepper, salt, chopped celery

Calories: 154

Try this recipe: Two-Potato Salad With Mustard-Chive Dressing
Purple Potato Salad

Find these brightly colored potatoes at farmers' markets or certain grocery stores, including Whole Foods. They still have the mild potato taste but make a statement next to the squash and red peppers. And this low-cal citrus dressing is crisp and refreshing.

Ingredients: Purple potatoes, crookneck squash, tomatillos, red bell peppers, poblano chili, orange juice, lime juice, sugar, cilantro, salt

Calories: 127

Try this recipe: Purple Potato Salad
Green-and-White Pasta Salad

In just 20 minutes, you can whip up this savory, veggie-packed side dish. Sour cream, pesto, and cottage cheese make a rich coating for the pasta and vitamin C-loaded peas. You get 3 grams of fiber per serving, but you can substitute multigrain pasta for an added boost.

Ingredients: Fat-free sour cream, pesto, lemon juice, salt, cottage cheese, pepper, snow peas, pasta, frozen peas, flat-leaf parsley

Calories: 203

Try this recipe: Green-and-White Pasta Salad

