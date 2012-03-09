10 Ways to Keep Air Clean at Home

Pollution is hazardous for your heart and can wreak havoc if you have asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



"COPD stands for two processes that almost always occur together: chronic bronchitis, which is inflammation of the airways, and emphysema, which is destruction of the fine substance of the lung," says Norman Edelman, MD, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association.



But the air inside your home matters too. Take these simple steps to keep irritants out of your airways, which can help stop trouble before it gets started.