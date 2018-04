Indulgent, fluffy, hot flapjacks sound like a solution for a happy tummy, and when you whip up these healthy pancake recipes, you will be treating your whole body well.

Give breakfast a wake-up call with these unique pancake recipes. We show you how to make pancakes at home, recreating basic batter with savory and sweet ingredients to make 22 meals that will motivate you to get out of bed. These pancake recipes work for breakfast and brunch, and some of the savory versions can be eaten all day long. (But really, who would say no to pancakes for dinner?) These recipes are great low-calorie options that give you the heart-healthy fiber you need. Plus, keep an eye out for the protein pancakes in this mix—these will give you the extra energy to fuel your whole day.

Once you have all the ingredients, these pancakes practically make themselves. You’ll be surprised by how easy these mouthwatering pancakes are to make with the right ingredients!

Whether you decide to tuck into your hot stack of pancakes early in the morning, or later in the day, make sure you indulge the healthy way by allotting yourself the right portion size so you can enjoy every last bite. Don’t forget the extras! Top these meals with maple syrup, jam, or honey, and dig in.