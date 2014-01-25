8 Perfect Picnic Recipes

January 25, 2014
No-fuss dishes

Need a healthy, portable recipe for your next outdoor event? We've got eight delicious, low-cal recipes that are picnic-perfect.

Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing

This low-cal side dish combines sweet honey with spicy Dijon mustard for a tangy addition to the vitamin C-packed cabbage.

Ingredients: Cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, poppy seeds, olive oil, green cabbage, red cabbage, matchstick carrots

Calories: 40

Try this recipe: Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing
Edamame "Guacamole" With Chile-Dusted Pita Chips

Using edamame instead of avocados gives you 12 grams of protein, and olive oil adds in heart-healthy fats. Toss in a dash of lime juice and jalapeño, and you have a spicy, slimming snack.

Ingredients: Frozen edamame, olive oil, red onion, roasted red peppers, yellow bell pepper, limes, jalapeño, cilantro, parsley, pitas, chili powder

Calories: 298

Try this recipe: Edamame "Guacamole" With Chile-Dusted Pita Chips
Light and Fresh Potato Salad

We love this potato salad because it cuts out the fattening mayo and replaces it with a light vinaigrette. This Mediterranean side dish also packs in antioxidant-rich tomatoes and bell peppers.

Ingredients: Canola oil, seasoned rice vinegar, red potatoes, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, green bell pepper, orange bell pepper, green onions, ripe olives

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Light and Fresh Potato Salad
Raspberry Lemonade

This drink combination is a match made in heaven; it's sweet, tart, and 100% refreshing. Just stick it in a thermos, and it's picnic appropriate.

Ingredients: Lemon juice, sugar, raspberry puree, ice cubes

Calories: 114

Try this recipe: Raspberry Lemonade
Updated Waldorf Salad

Using low-fat mayo keeps this salad creamy but under 10 grams of fat. Plus the lemon juice adds a tangy taste and keeps the apples from browning.

Ingredients: Low-fat mayonnaise, lemon juice, apples, red grapes, cranberries, chopped walnuts, sliced celery, Bibb lettuce

Calories: 153

Try this recipe: Updated Waldorf Salad
Bacon and Cheddar Tea Sandwiches

The small portion sizes keep these decadent nibbles at a low 130 calories. Though the recipe calls for white bread, use rye or multigrain for a boost of fiber.

Ingredients: Reduced-fat cheddar cheese, fat-free cream cheese, green onions, fat-free mayonnaise, hot sauce, bacon, bread

Calories: 131

Try this recipe: Bacon and Cheddar Tea Sandwiches
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Curry powder, red onion, and pineapple take this simple sandwich from ho-hum to yum! And using whole-wheat bread gives you 10 grams of figure-friendly fiber.

Ingredients: Light mayonnaise, low-fat yogurt, curry powder, lemon juice, cooked chicken breast, red grapes, walnuts, pineapple, red onion, double-fiber whole-wheat bread

Calories: 321

Try this recipe: Curried Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Mini PB&J Cupcakes

Your inner kid will rejoice when you taste this dessert that's part sandwich, part delicious treat. And you get all the flavor for under 200 calories.

Ingredients: Cake flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, unsalted butter, canola oil, low-fat buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract, grape jelly, Peanut Butter–Cream Cheese Frosting

Calories: 180

Try this recipe: Mini PB&J Cupcakes

