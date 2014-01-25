8 Perfect Picnic Recipes

Using edamame instead of avocados gives you 12 grams of protein, and olive oil adds in heart-healthy fats. Toss in a dash of lime juice and jalapeño, and you have a spicy, slimming snack.Frozen edamame, olive oil, red onion, roasted red peppers, yellow bell pepper, limes, jalapeño, cilantro, parsley, pitas, chili powder298