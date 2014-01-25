8 Perfect Picnic Recipes
8 Perfect Picnic Recipes
Health.com
January 25, 2014
1 of 8
Leigh Beisch
No-fuss dishes
Need a healthy, portable recipe for your next outdoor event? We've got eight delicious, low-cal recipes that are picnic-perfect.
Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing
This low-cal side dish combines sweet honey with spicy Dijon mustard for a tangy addition to the vitamin C-packed cabbage.
Ingredients:
Cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, poppy seeds, olive oil, green cabbage, red cabbage, matchstick carrots
Calories:
40
Try this recipe:
Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing
2 of 8
Edamame "Guacamole" With Chile-Dusted Pita Chips
Using edamame instead of avocados gives you 12 grams of protein, and olive oil adds in heart-healthy fats. Toss in a dash of lime juice and jalapeño, and you have a spicy, slimming snack.
Ingredients:
Frozen edamame, olive oil, red onion, roasted red peppers, yellow bell pepper, limes, jalapeño, cilantro, parsley, pitas, chili powder
Calories:
298
Try this recipe:
Edamame "Guacamole" With Chile-Dusted Pita Chips
3 of 8
Howard L. Puckett
Light and Fresh Potato Salad
We love this potato salad because it cuts out the fattening mayo and replaces it with a light vinaigrette. This Mediterranean side dish also packs in antioxidant-rich tomatoes and bell peppers.
Ingredients:
Canola oil, seasoned rice vinegar, red potatoes, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, green bell pepper, orange bell pepper, green onions, ripe olives
Calories:
90
Try this recipe:
Light and Fresh Potato Salad
4 of 8
Ben Fink
Raspberry Lemonade
This drink combination is a match made in heaven; it's sweet, tart, and 100% refreshing. Just stick it in a thermos, and it's picnic appropriate.
Ingredients:
Lemon juice, sugar, raspberry puree, ice cubes
Calories:
114
Try this recipe:
Raspberry Lemonade
5 of 8
Amy Kalyn Sims
Updated Waldorf Salad
Using low-fat mayo keeps this salad creamy but under 10 grams of fat. Plus the lemon juice adds a tangy taste and keeps the apples from browning.
Ingredients:
Low-fat mayonnaise, lemon juice, apples, red grapes, cranberries, chopped walnuts, sliced celery, Bibb lettuce
Calories:
153
Try this recipe:
Updated Waldorf Salad
6 of 8
Becky Luigart-Stayner
Bacon and Cheddar Tea Sandwiches
The small portion sizes keep these decadent nibbles at a low 130 calories. Though the recipe calls for white bread, use rye or multigrain for a boost of fiber.
Ingredients:
Reduced-fat cheddar cheese, fat-free cream cheese, green onions, fat-free mayonnaise, hot sauce, bacon, bread
Calories:
131
Try this recipe:
Bacon and Cheddar Tea Sandwiches
7 of 8
Oxmoor House
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Curry powder, red onion, and pineapple take this simple sandwich from ho-hum to yum! And using whole-wheat bread gives you 10 grams of figure-friendly fiber.
Ingredients:
Light mayonnaise, low-fat yogurt, curry powder, lemon juice, cooked chicken breast, red grapes, walnuts, pineapple, red onion, double-fiber whole-wheat bread
Calories:
321
Try this recipe:
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwiches
8 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Mini PB&J Cupcakes
Your inner kid will rejoice when you taste this dessert that's part sandwich, part delicious treat. And you get all the flavor for under 200 calories.
Ingredients:
Cake flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, unsalted butter, canola oil, low-fat buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract, grape jelly,
Peanut Butter–Cream Cheese Frosting
Calories:
180
Try this recipe:
Mini PB&J Cupcakes
