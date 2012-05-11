Cycling Secrets

1 of 4 Getty Images

Are you ready to ride?

In honor of National Bike Month, why not dust off your two-wheeler (or treat yourself to a new one) and hit the road! You don’t need to pedal for hours or train Tour de France—style to get amazing benefits: just riding at a moderate pace for an hour burns 550 calories. Plus, it strengthens your core, butt, quads, hamstrings, and calves. Here’s how to get started.