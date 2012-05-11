Want to Skip the Doctor? Try This

4 of 12 Istockphoto

To lower your blood pressure

Savor chocolate and music. What pleasurable prescriptions! Dark chocolate has been shown to lower blood pressure, thanks to antioxidant-rich compounds called flavonoids, which help the lining of the blood vessels expand and contract to improve blood flow.



As for music, the combination of mellow, repetitive tunes and slow abdominal breathing can also decrease blood pressure levels, researchers at the University of Florence found.



Rx: Enjoy 1 ounce of dark chocolate (about a third of a bar) a day. And you can also listen to music with slow and regular rhythms—think classical, Celtic, or Indian (such as raga)—which helps you slow your breathing; aim for four to six in-and-out breaths a minute.