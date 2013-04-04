5 Steps to a Natural Glow

Health reader Toni Busker longed for a
sun-kissed look—sans the streaks. So makeup artist Joanna Schlip shared a few key tricks.
More
Health.com
April 04, 2013
1 of 6Heather Weston
Easy tips for radiant skin
Health reader Toni Busker longed for a sun-kissed look—sans the streaks. So makeup artist Joanna Schlip shared a few key tricks.
Advertisement
2 of 6Charles Masters
1. Even out your skin tone
Use a sponge to blend a sheer-tinted moisturizer, like Neutrogena Tone Correcting Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 ($17.99; drugstores), over any imperfections or red areas. Give it a few minutes to dry.
3 of 6Charles Masters
2. Pick the perfect bronzer
Schlip says to look for a matte pressed bronzer a shade or two darker than your skin with a yellow (not orange) undertone. Try Physicians Formula Healthy Wear SPF 50 Bronzer ($14.95; drugstores).
Advertisement
4 of 6Charles Masters
3. Grab the right brush
“A kabuki brush has short, dense bristles with a domed-shaped head for wide, even coverage,“ Schlip says. The short handle also allows for an easier grip. Try Too Faced Retractable Kabuki Brush ($30; Sephora).
Advertisement
5 of 6Charles Masters
4. Apply all over
Dip brush into the bronzer (see step 2 for info), and tap off excess. Using circular motions, dust forehead and the bridge of your nose. Re-dip brush, tap, and sweep over cheekbones and chin. Dust what’s left on brush onto neck and chest, then blend well.
Advertisement
6 of 6Charles Masters
5. Get cheeky
Apply a hint of shimmery pink powder, like Christian Dior Harmonie De Blush in Rose Brazilia ($43; Sephora), along your cheekbones. “It keeps the bronzer from looking flat,” Schlip notes.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.