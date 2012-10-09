New Ways to Boost Your Brain Power

2 of 7 Getty Images

You sleep, you win

If you’ve got a big presentation tomorrow, you’ll remember your speech better and dazzle the audience if, instead of cramming until the sun comes up, you get at least six hours of sleep, a study in the journal Learning and Memory suggests. Researchers don’t know exactly why, but they think sleep may help your brain consolidate and organize information so that it comes back to you correctly. Lights out!