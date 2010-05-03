8 Happy Hour Treats Under 80 Calories
Food
8 Happy Hour Treats Under 80 Calories
May 03, 2010
6 ounces of New Belgium Skinny Dip Beer
With these low-cal options, you can have your beer and drink it, too.
57 calories
New Belgium Skinny Dip Beer
Rosé Spritzer
73 calories
3 1/2 ounces rosé wine, 3 ounces sparkling water
Dirty Martini Shot
65 calories
3/4 ounce vodka, 1/4 ounce dry vermouth, 1/4 ounce olive juice, 2 olives
Virgin Bloody Mary: 5 ounces
66 calories
RIPE Pure Squeezed San Marzano Bloody Mary Mix,
1 stalk celery
Mozzarella Tomato Bite
70 calories
1 pear tomato,1 bocconcini, 1 bread round, 1 basil leaf
Zesty Olives
60 calories
12 large olives, pinch of minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon grated orange rind, 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper, 1/8 teaspoon olive oil
Chicken Satay
70 calories
1 ounce chicken, skewered and grilled; 1 1/2 teaspoons
Annie Chun’s Thai Peanut Sauce
; lime wedges
2 tablespoons Sahale Snacks Ksar Pistachios
79 calories
From
sahalesnacks.com
