A Happier, Healthier Girls' Night Out

Think Thinner

The chips and guac are calling? Try this: Start a convo with a friend who has no problem saying no. “Just thinking about her—how long you’ve known her, what her traits are—that’s enough to help you stay in control,” says Michelle vanDellen, PhD, a visiting psychology professor at the University of Georgia, who has done a number of studies on this surprising effect. “Even just keeping some pictures of people whose habits you admire on your phone could help.” This trick can improve your own willpower by bringing certain thoughts, like self-control, to the front of your mind.