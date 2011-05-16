Healthy Summer Cocktails

Try one of these yummy summer cocktails—each made with bonus healthy ingredients.

May 16, 2011
Everyone’s-A-Little-Bit-Psychic Sangria

(from entertaining gurus the Purcell Sisters)

Red wine contains antioxidants that may help prevent heart disease. Don’t forget to eat the fruit garnish for an extra dose of vitamin C.

Makes 1 pitcher (20 drinks)

Ingredients: 1 (1.5-liter) bottle red wine, 1 cup rum, ½ can frozen limeade or pink lemonade concentrate, 1½ cups orange juice, 1 cup lemon-lime soda (such as Sprite) or Collins mixer, Ice for glasses, 3 oranges, sliced into wedges for garnish, 5 limes, sliced into wedges for garnish

Directions: Combine first 4 ingredients and refrigerate overnight. Add lemon-lime soda no more than an hour before serving. To serve, pour sangria into ice-filled glasses, and garnish each with orange and lime slices.

Calories per serving: 123
Watermelon Quencher

(from the Purcell Sisters)

Nothing says summer like watermelons, which are chock-full of immunity-boosting vitamin C.

Makes 2 drinks

Ingredients: 4 cups watermelon, 1 ounce vodka, ½ ounce triple sec, ½ ounce fresh lemon juice, 1 cup ice, salt for rim, sugar for rim, red food coloring (optional)

Directions: Purée watermelon in a blender, and strain the mixture until it yields 2 ounces of juice. Combine juice and next 3 ingredients (through lemon juice) in a cocktail shaker with 1 cup ice, and shake 10—15 times to chill. Rim 2 glasses with a mixture of half sugar, half salt (tinted with a couple of drops of red food coloring, if desired). Pour drinks, with ice, into prepared glasses.

Calories per serving: 151
Mangojito

from Health's Senior Food and Nutrition Editor, Frances Largeman-Roth, RD

Not only is mango rich in vitamins A and C, but also it was recently shown to prevent or stop the growth of certain breast and colon cancer cells in laboratory experiments. And the added lime juice packs an extra dose of the antioxidant vitamin C.

Makes 1 drink

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon fresh mint, plus more for garnish, 1 tablespoon agave nectar, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 ounces mango nectar (such as Looza), 1½ ounces white rum, 1 cup ice, Club soda, Mango slice for garish

Directions: Muddle the mint leaves with the agave nectar in a cocktail shaker. Add the lime and mango juices, rum, and ice. Cover and shake well. Strain the mojito into a tall glass, and fill with club soda. Garnish with mint and a slice of ripe mango, if desired.

Calories per serving: 197

