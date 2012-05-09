Upgrade Your Gym Bag

Totes big enough for sneakers but sleek enough for work, too.

Kate Stinchfield
May 09, 2012
Gym Dandy

Stash wet gym clothes in the zippered interior pocket of this fun Puma Fitness Lux Shoulder Bag ($59; Zappos.com). Bonus: the spare strap lets you sling this satchel over your shoulder or across your body.
Pool Jewel

Toss your swim gear (and that leaky water bottle) into this waterproof LeSportsac Erika Tote ($68; LeSportsac.com). The washable nylon makes it easy to keep clean.
Can-Do Carryall

No more digging for small items at the very bottom of your bag! The Lacoste Summer 2 Large Shopping Tote ($78.80; Endless.com) has a detachable pouch that can hold your wallet, cell phone, and gym ID.
Storage Solution

Why do we love this Marc by Marc Jacobs ”Pretty Nylon Tate” ($188; Couture.Zappos.com)? It’s roomy enough to hold your Spinning gear, makeup bag, and a quick outfit change, and the side exterior pockets are great for storing footwear.
Superstrong Sack

A single-snap closure makes this deep, sturdy Tory Burch Stripe Canvas Bag ($195; ToryBurch.com) ideal for toting your yoga mat to the gym or rolled up towels to the beach. Plus, it’s stylish enough for dinner out, too.

