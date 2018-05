1 of 26 Getty Images

Go easy on the salt

The average person in the U.S. consumes 3,500 milligrams of sodium a day. That’s equivalent to almost 9 grams of salt, or nearly 2 teaspoonfuls—way more than the 2,300 milligrams per day suggested by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.



But the majority of excess salt, or 77%, isn’t spooned into your food—it comes from processed foods.



The FDA recently announced a plan to gradually scale back on salt in processed foods, which may be the end of the line for super salty products.



In the meantime, keep an eye out for excess sodium and adjust your intake accordingly. Check out these 25 hidden salt traps you can find lurking in the grocery store.