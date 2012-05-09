12 Best COPD Blogs and Websites

Tammy Worth and Carina Storrs
May 09, 2012
Best of the Web for COPD

If you’ve been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic lung condition that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, you probably have more than a few questions.

While your doctor is the first and best resource for addressing your concerns about COPD, you can also connect with others who have COPD or do some digging around on your own. To help you get a handle on the wealth of COPD information on the Web, we’ve compiled some of the best blogs and websites.

American College of Physicians COPD Portal

Who it's for: People seeking resources for all stages of COPD

Why we like it: The site offers straightforward information on COPD diagnosis and prevention, disease management, and dealing with complications.
American Lung Association

Who it's for: Anyone looking for general information on COPD

Why we like it: OK, we know you've heard of it. But the American Lung Association is about more than just fighting lung cancer. It's a trustworthy source that offers COPD information that's thorough, easy to read, and simple to navigate.
COPD International

Who it's for: People who want to learn more about the disease and connect with others who have COPD

Why we like it: The website, created by COPD International, was started in 2002 by a group of COPD patients. It has information on the disease for all ages as well as a chat room and message boards.
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Who it's for: People looking for the basics about COPD

Why we like it: This website from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers a wide range of information and resources, including signs and symptoms and tips for living with COPD. The institute also publishes a monthly newsletter about COPD awareness campaigns and developments in understanding and treating the disease.
COPD News of the Day

Who it's for: Newshounds

Why we like it: Created in 2008, the site features news geared toward people with COPD, along with an archive dating back to its inception. It also has a COPD survivors' blog.
Medline Plus

Who it's for: Everyone

Why we like it: An A-to-Z reference for anyone who wants to learn more about COPD. The site covers the basics and links to other sites that offer information on clinical trials, coping, and a glossary of COPD terms
Breathing Better, Living Well

Who it's for: People looking for a community and a voice

Why we like it: The site offers positive, upbeat information on dealing with COPD, compliments of respiratory therapist Jane Martin. Martin provides useful information as well as a link to her blog and those of others who live with the disease.
COPD

Who it's for: People dealing with stress, anxiety, or depression associated with COPD

Why we like it: Vijai Sharma, PhD, a clinical psychologist who was diagnosed with emphysema in 1994, created the site to offer general resources and help patients learn to deal with the emotional issues surrounding COPD.
National Lung Health Education Program

Who it's for: Anyone who wants to understand more about COPD, especially early signs and testing

Why we like it: This initiative began in 1996 to increase awareness of COPD and encourage testing for early diagnosis of the disease. The site has good information for anyone with the disease, but it is particularly useful for those who are concerned they may develop the condition. It gives information about testing and understanding lung health.
COPD Foundation Blog

What it’s called: COPD Foundation BlogWho it’s for: Anyone who wants to be part of the COPD conversation Why we like it: Although the COPD Foundation has been around since 2004, it just started this blog in 2010 with the mission of providing answers to common questions about the disease. Entries explore topics in the news, research, and treatment of COPD.
Welcome to My Little Corner of the World

What it's called: Welcome to My Little Corner of the World

Who it's for: People interested in the personal side of living with COPD

Why we like it: Written by a COPD patient from Florida, this blog is dedicated to sharing the everyday problems that COPD creates.
The COPD Bloggers

Who it's for: Those looking for experiences of COPD patients of various ages

Why we like it: The COPD Bloggers is the UK-based home of nine bloggers who describe their reactions to having COPD.

