4 Rules of a Healthy Carb Diet

A healthy carb diet will teach you to eat healthy carbohydrates in an easy, doable diet.
July 15, 2013
The healthy carb diet
On the CarbLovers Diet, you'll be eating the right carbs to get and stay slim.
Unlike low-carb diets, CarbLovers doesn't waste time fixating on what you can’t eat. Instead, we made four easy rules to help you build healthy, well-rounded meals. Ready for the new rules that will change the way you eat—for life?
Eat a CarbStar at every meal
High Resistant Starch carbs are the cornerstone of this diet. They are your secret to losing weight without hunger or cravings. Resistant Starch is a miracle ingredient found only in carbohydrate foods.
The CarbLovers Diet maximizes your intake of this fat flusher by sneaking Resistant Starch–rich foods into each meal. These CarbStars contain at least 1 gram of Resistant Starch per serving. See the 10 Resistant Starch foods and get recipes.
Balance your plates
Depending on where you are in the diet, CarbStars should take up roughly one quarter of your plate. The rest of your meals will be filled with great weight-loss boosters like lean meats and low-fat dairy products, good fats, and fruits and veggies.
Be portion savvy
Here’s the deal on portion control: You can eat the carbs you crave at every meal. That said, you do need to follow our portion advice. The best news, though: We promise you won’t feel hungry.
You’ll discover that the meals on this diet are filling and completely satisfying. (Amazingly, some of our diet testers complained about how often and how much they were eating, because they were so used to skipping meals!). See sample foods and recipes.
Never deprive yourself
Chocolate desserts, wine, bread pudding, even potato chips are on the CarbLovers Diet menu.
Why? When you’re forbidden from eating your favorite foods, you end up bingeing on those same foods—and consequently packing on pounds.
There’s solid research out there that reveals this, and yet we continue to follow diets that tell us mostly what we can't eat. On CarbLovers, you won’t have to give up the one food or beverage that you really love. You can indulge (in moderation) up to once a day, every day.
