4 Rules of a Healthy Carb Diet

5 of 5 Istockphoto

Never deprive yourself

Chocolate desserts, wine, bread pudding, even potato chips are on the CarbLovers Diet menu.



Why? When you’re forbidden from eating your favorite foods, you end up bingeing on those same foods—and consequently packing on pounds.



There’s solid research out there that reveals this, and yet we continue to follow diets that tell us mostly what we can't eat. On CarbLovers, you won’t have to give up the one food or beverage that you really love. You can indulge (in moderation) up to once a day, every day.