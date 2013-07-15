7 of 9 Istockphoto

Meat and dairy

Stock up on: Lean beef, turkey, low-fat cheese, Greek yogurt, and milk



Why they help with weight loss: Both foods contain conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a fat that is thought to help blood glucose enter body cells, so it can be burned for energy and not stored as fat.



It’s also believed that CLA may promote fat burning, especially in muscles, where the bulk of our calorie burning takes place.



Dairy products are also a rich source of calcium, which is stored in fat cells, and researchers think that the more calcium a fat cell has, the more fat that cell will release to be burned.