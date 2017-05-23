8 Ways to Prevent Food Poisoning

All produce needs to be washed, even if you plan on peeling it before you eat it. Klein does not recommend, however, rewashing triple-washed bagged lettuce because the extra handling of these already clean greens could introduce new contaminants. But even the most thorough washing does not always eliminate your risk because, as Klein warns, “pathogens can get inside produce.”



While contaminated produce sounds scary, consumers needn’t avoid nutritious foods such as spinach and tomatoes just because they have been linked with outbreaks, she says.



Produce isn’t the only thing you need to wash. Remember to wash your hands frequently—and “thoroughly”—and give countertops and cutting boards a good scrub too.