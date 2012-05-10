Your Emergency Car Kit

Keep these in your car to help you prevent accidents and cope with emergencies, says Geoff Sundstrom, a spokesman for AAA.
Tire-pressure gauge
Low air increases the risk of a blowout, upping your chance of an accident. Get accurate readings with the Moroso 89560 ($36.95).
Roll of duct tape
It's a great temporary fixer for little glitches, whether it's a sun visor that won't stay up or a leaking hose under the hood.
Tool kit
Sundstrom recommends having flat-head and Phillips screwdrivers, pliers, and an adjustable wrench. Get all that and more with a superhelpful all-in-one kit like the Apollo 53-piece Roadside Emergency Kit ($44.99).
Cell phone charger
You want a lifeline when you really need it. The iGo Car Charger ($19.99) works with your phone, Bluetooth headset, GPS device, and more.
Munchies
A substantial snack bar, like Larabar Peanut Butter & Jelly ($1.69; Whole Foods Market), will tide you over with its 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.
Keep a bottle or two of water on hand, as well as a drink with electrolytes to help prevent dehydration if you're stuck in the heat, like Gatorade's low-cal G2 ($1.29 for a 20-ounce bottle; grocery stores nationwide).
