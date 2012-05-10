Your Car Made Healthy

To freshen up the scent, try a natural deodorizer like Earth Solutions Car Scenter ($14). Just plug one into your lighter port, and voilÃ â€”happier air.
Can clutter
A messy car can drive up stress, says Julie Morgenstern, author of When Organizing Isn't Enough, Shed Your Stuff, Change Your Life.
Toss wrappers and receipts into a cute fabric tote. (We like the Car Litter Bag, $19, which is available in more than 50 designs.) Line it with a small trash bag, and fit it over your seat back.
Check ratings
If you're car shopping, safety ratings deserve more than a quick glance. SaferCar.gov offers a search tool to find out which new and used cars will protect you best in a crash (thanks to features like side and rear air bags).
Top 2010 models include the Hyundai Sonata sedan, Subaru Outback crossover wagon, and Chrysler Town & Country van.
Stay on course
A GPS doesn't just keep you from taking your eyes off the road to fuss with maps—it may even save your relationship.
A recent poll found that 55% of couples' car squabbles are the result of getting lost. Just be sure you key in your destination before you hit the road.
Perk up
A little caffeine can help you drive safer by making you less drowsy, according to the National Sleep Foundation.