9 Scrumptious Stir-Fry Recipes

Get all your foods groups in one delicious, tangy bowl full of flavor. Try these nine unique stir-fry recipes that will satisfy your takeout cravings.



Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry



Ready in 15 minutes, this simple stir-fry adds a fresh flavor with herbs and spices. If you want to kick up the flavor, add a tablespoon of chopped, fresh ginger and serve over brown rice or soba noodles.



Ingredients: Olive oil, large shrimp, garlic, snow peas, parsley, green onions, lemon juice, salt and pepper



Calories: 173



Try this recipe: Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry