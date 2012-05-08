The Top 3 Summer Beauty Problems, Solved!

Jennifer Goldstein
May 08, 2012
What’s the easiest way to get a glow?

You know not to bake in the sun, but you want to look like you’ve been outdoors. Here, Kristen Haines, owner of Euphoria Spa in New York City, shows you how.

For an instant glow: Use a tinted self-tanner like L’Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Tinted Lotion ($9.99; drugstores), which bronzes on contact and develops into a faux tan overnight.

To build up to bronze: Apply a gradual-tanning lotion, such as Coppertone Gradual Tan Moisturizing Lotion ($7.97; drugstores), every morning after you shower; your tan will appear after a few days of use.

Whichever method you choose, “apply plenty of product—stingy application causes streaks—and wait 10 minutes before dressing,” Haines says.
What’s the trick to making my hair behave when it’s humid?

It depends on your texture, celebrity stylist Tippi Shorter says.

Fine and straight: Prevent hair from going limp by styling as usual, then lifting sections and misting roots with a dry shampoo, like Oscar Blandi Pronto Invisible Dry Shampoo ($23).

Waves or curl: To fight frizz, distribute mousse through wet hair, then air-dry, Shorter says. Try Aussie Instant Freeze Sculpting Mousse ($3.25; drugstores).

Coarse or textured: Sun can dry hair and make it dull. So rub a serum between palms, then skim them over your style for shine. Try Jane Carter Solution Hair Serum ($20)
How can I look great in no time?

It takes just one product—a multi­purpose cream for eyes, cheeks, and lips—to look gorgeous in summer. “Just blend the cream over cheeks and eyelids, then press it onto lips to create a stain,” New York City makeup artist Jenna Menard says. Here’s how to find your best shade.

Fair skin: Go for a soft-pink makeup stick, such as Nars The Multiple in Riviera ($38).

Medium skin: Use a warm-rose makeup stick, like Shiseido Accentuating Color Stick in Rosy Flush ($33).

Dark skin: Pick a berry-colored cream, like Jouer Tint in Dahlia ($20).

