Things You Must Tell Your Gynecologist

Nobody really wants to have to say, "Uh, I have this itch" or "I had unprotected sex," but docs really need to know all the nitty-gritty in order to give you the right care, Dr. Lissa Rankin says.
"We're not asking you about the number of sex partners or whether you've had an abortion to embarrass you," she says. "It helps us know your body." Find out here the things you should not keep to yourself.
Advertisement
2 of 7Istockphoto
Unusual discharge and/or pain
You could have an STD, like chlamydia, herpes, or gonorrhea.
3 of 7Istockphoto
Unexpected or heavy bleeding
You could have fibroids or hormonal issues that need to be discussed.
Advertisement
4 of 7Istockphoto
You think you're pregnant
You'll need extra tests and a prenatal-vitamin prescription, or to discuss your options.