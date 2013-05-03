Yoga for Your Jiggly Bits

1 of 13 Larry Bartholomew

Firm up

We all have one or two problem areas that are hard to firm up—hello, chicken arms—but that we long to get rid of for good. Solution: this fun, flowing yoga routine designed to tone your toughest bulges while giving you loads of energy. (Just want to focus on a single trouble spot? Look for the move or moves for that area, and hold the pose for as long as you can.)



This Vinyasa-style routine was created by Mark Blanchard, the Los Angeles–based yogi behind the popular True Power Yoga DVDs who’s helped shape the bodies of Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. Follow his 25-minute sequence 4 times per week, and in 3 weeks you’ll be much firmer all over. Now that’s worth unrolling a mat for!