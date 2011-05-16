Light and Luscious Cupcakes

7 of 7 Quentin Bacon

Top this!

Sprinkles (1, 5, and 10), colored sugar (6), and candied toppings (7) are an easy way to add punch to plain cupcakes. You can mix and match nonpareils (2 and 9), decorative sugar (4), and jimmies (sprinkles) (11) in the same cupcake batch (see 8 and 12)—just stick to three shapes. Also pictured, chopped peanuts (3).



Pastels look great on top of chocolate frosting, while chocolate jimmies, red candies, and other bright colors are a nice contrast to white frosting. These toppings are low-cal too: They're all between 15 and 20 calories a teaspoon.



