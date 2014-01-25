7 Breakfasts Under 300 Calories

Making breakfast a daily habit helps you ward off weight gain by reducing hunger later in the day, jump-starting your day with healthy choices, and giving you a boost of energy. Start your morning off with these seven low-cal and nutritious breakfast recipes.



Scrambled Egg Burritos



Ready in 15 minutes, this Southwestern treat contains 15 grams of filling protein and a spicy kick.



Ingredients: Eggs, low-fat milk, cilantro, butter, low-fat cheddar cheese, fat-free tortillas, tomatoes, chunky salsa



Calories: 259



Try this recipe: Scrambled Egg Burritos