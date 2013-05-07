Fight Aging: 6 Secrets to Staying Young

1 of 7 Getty Images

Finding the Fountain of Youth

Scientists in search of the Fountain of Youth share their findings. You can try these tricks today.



"With aging, we've always studied things that decline," says Changiz Geula, PhD, research professor of neurology at the Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease Center at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine. But now she and other experts are looking instead to unlock the secrets of the "superaged," those lucky individuals who seem to stay vital well into their 80s and beyond. Here's some of their latest research, with advice on how you can add years to your life.