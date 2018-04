The Pretty Way to Do Bright Makeup

Natural-looking blushes tend to disappear as you blend them, so don’t be afraid to choose a shade that looks pretty bright in the compact. Try apricot, which complements most complexions thanks to a mix of cool pink and warm yellow undertones. Just stay away from shimmer. “The color itself is enough—you don’t need additional sparkle,” Freedman says.Smile and use a brush to apply color to your apples before blending it back toward your temples. “If you’re using a cream, apply it before you apply a sheer foundation or tinted moisturizer,” Freedman says. “It still looks bright, but it’s more translucent.” As for powders, they go on after foundation.Makeup, at left, from top to bottom: Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Cabo Coral ($22); Michael Todd Cosmetics Powder Blush in Apricot ($16); Make Up For Ever High Definition Blush #12 ($25); Shiseido Luminizing Satin Face Color in Petal ($30)