The Pretty Way to Do Bright Makeup

Say good-bye to a bad reputation

Sometime in the history of cosmetics, bright makeup got a reputation for looking tawdry. Perhaps it’s because the formulas used to be chalky or because some women embraced the trend too enthusiastically. (We’re looking at you, daytime soap stars!) Either way, brights don’t deserve the bad rap. Today’s bold lipsticks, shadows, and blushes have sheer formulas that are incredibly wearable—and flattering, too.



“Adding a pop of color to your face gets that 'Did you do something different?' reaction from people,” Los Angeles makeup artist Brett Freedman says. “You’ll seem well-rested, fresher, brighter.” To appear alluring (not over-the-top), limit brights to one feature at a time. Read on for the best ways to pull off this look.