Make Fruit Fab

Turn fresh fruit into the ultimate spring desserts (and cocktails!) with these easy recipes.

Susan Hall
March 28, 2013
Sweet treats

For the ultimate spring dessert, top superfresh fruit with these amazing extras.
Strawberries + Balsamic

Sweet, juicy strawberries are just coming into season, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar is the perfect way to bring out their subtle tartness. Just pour a tablespoon of aged, good-quality balsamic over 1 quart of halved berries, refrigerate for 30 minutes, and savor.

Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C and fiber, and antioxidant-rich balsamic vinegar is a virtually no-cal way to jazz up fruit and veggies. Vinegar may also help us absorb key nutrients and fight fat.

Bonus: a drizzle makes sub-par berries taste great—and great ones taste amazing.
White Peaches + Prosecco

For an irresistible, bubbly summer sipper, mix juicy peach slices with Prosecco in champagne flutes.
Blood Oranges + Sherry Vinegar

Add a splash of this mild vinegar to the citrus segments, and toss with baby spinach, goat cheese, and a little olive oil.
Raspberries + Grand Marnier

This orange-flavored liqueur infuses raspberries with the perfect tang, making a great topping for vanilla ice cream.
Plums + Lavender Honey

A drizzle of this aromatic honey (find it at specialty food stores) brings out the earthy sweetness of sliced plums.

