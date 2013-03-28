Make Fruit Fab

For the ultimate spring dessert, top superfresh fruit with these amazing extras.
Strawberries + Balsamic
Sweet, juicy strawberries are just coming into season, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar is the perfect way to bring out their subtle tartness. Just pour a tablespoon of aged, good-quality balsamic over 1 quart of halved berries, refrigerate for 30 minutes, and savor.
Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C and fiber, and antioxidant-rich balsamic vinegar is a virtually no-cal way to jazz up fruit and veggies. Vinegar may also help us absorb key nutrients and fight fat.
Bonus: a drizzle makes sub-par berries taste great—and great ones taste amazing.
White Peaches + Prosecco
For an irresistible, bubbly summer sipper, mix juicy peach slices with Prosecco in champagne flutes.
Blood Oranges + Sherry Vinegar
Add a splash of this mild vinegar to the citrus segments, and toss with baby spinach, goat cheese, and a little olive oil.
Raspberries + Grand Marnier
This orange-flavored liqueur infuses raspberries with the perfect tang, making a great topping for vanilla ice cream.
Plums + Lavender Honey
A drizzle of this aromatic honey (find it at specialty food stores) brings out the earthy sweetness of sliced plums.