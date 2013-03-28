Make Fruit Fab

2 of 6 Kate Sears

Strawberries + Balsamic

Sweet, juicy strawberries are just coming into season, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar is the perfect way to bring out their subtle tartness. Just pour a tablespoon of aged, good-quality balsamic over 1 quart of halved berries, refrigerate for 30 minutes, and savor.



Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C and fiber, and antioxidant-rich balsamic vinegar is a virtually no-cal way to jazz up fruit and veggies. Vinegar may also help us absorb key nutrients and fight fat.



Bonus: a drizzle makes sub-par berries taste great—and great ones taste amazing.