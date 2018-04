Walk a Little, Lose a Lot

Ah, springtime, when you long to … sweat it out in a gym? We didn't think so. Take it outside with our exclusive park-based walking-and-strengthening workout. Enjoy multiple perks: besides the motivating scenery and invigorating fresh air, you'll get toned and blast off winter fat.No special equipment needed—just a bench, tree, steps, and playground bars. Do this 40-minute routine 4 times a week, with 2–3 brisk 40-minute weekly walks, and you'll see a difference in just 2 weeks. Plus, follow our simple weight-loss plan and you can knock off up to 12 pounds in 4 weeks.