Walk a Little, Lose a Lot

7. Jump pull-ups

(for shoulders, biceps)



Find a playground bar low enough that your feet touch the ground when you're holding onto it. Grab onto it, bend your knees, and give a little jump up as you pull your chest up toward the bar (as shown at left). Straighten your arms as slowly as you can to return to starting position. Do 15 reps.



8. Walking burst: Speed steps

Walk quickly up and down a set of stairs or steps (inset) for a total of 2 minutes.