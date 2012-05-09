How to Run Faster

Sticking to the same running routine can really slow you down. To get faster: Alter your weekly regimen to include two short, easy-paced runs; one hour-plus, easy-paced run; and the three super strengtheners below—then watch your speed surge in just six weeks.
Running planks
(2–3 times a week)
Get into “up” push-up position. Slowly bring your right knee toward your left arm, twisting from your core (not your shoulders or hips), then return to the starting position; repeat on the opposite side to complete 1 rep.
Do 1–2 sets of 8 reps. To make the move more challenging, increase the number of reps, slow down, or do the move with your hands on a stability ball.
Speed workout
(once a week)
Warm up with 5 minutes of walking and 10 minutes of easy running. Then run for 2 minutes at a fast pace that’s just short of a sprint, followed by 2 minutes of jogging; repeat the entire sequence 4 times. Cool down with 10 minutes of easy running, then 5 minutes of walking.
Running striders
(twice a week, after short, easy-paced runs)
On a flat straightaway, gradually accelerate to a controlled, fast pace (not quite a sprint) for 30 seconds. Keep your upper body relaxed and focus on short, quick foot turnovers for the first 15 seconds, then lengthen your stride for the next 10 seconds. Slowly decelerate during the final 5 seconds until you come to a stop.
