How to Pack a Fab Picnic

Forgo flimsy paper plates for reusable bento boxes, like the Bento Box Set (shown at left, $22.99). These traditional Japanese lunch boxes feature compartments that separate foods. "They're like the Japanese version of a TV dinner," Moulton says."You can pack the whole thing ahead of time for each person." Another perk: you don't need a picnic basket; just place the box in your tote and go.