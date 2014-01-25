7 Satisfying Easter Treats

Easter treats

Easter wouldn't be the same without a few treats on the table. We chose seven desserts that will help you celebrate without putting on the pounds before bathing suit season.

Cherry Trifle With Amaretto

This light dessert goes perfectly with any Easter feast. The combination of amaretto and orange juice on the ladyfingers is the perfect complement to the rich yet low-fat filling.

Ingredients: Sugar, salt, eggs, low-fat milk, low-fat sour cream, vanilla extract, orange juice, amaretto, ladyfingers, light cherry pie filling

Calories: 269

Try this recipe: Cherry Trifle With Amaretto
Bunny Face Cupcakes

These cupcakes will be the hit of any Easter egg hunt. They aren't particularly low-fat, so cut calories by going easy on the icing and using unsweetened coconut. For an even lighter treat, use angel food cake mix.

Ingredients: Vanilla frosting, cupcakes, sweetened coconut, pink decorating sugar, marshmallows, pretzel sticks, mini marshmallows, brown M&M minis, pink heart candies, black licorice

Try this recipe: Bunny Face Cupcakes
Vanilla-Lemon Berry Parfaits

Berries are low-cal and rich in antioxidants, but packed with tart flavor. Mixing yogurt with some fat-free vanilla pudding not only makes it creamier, but also takes the edge off its tanginess.

Ingredients: Plain, low-fat yogurt, fat-free vanilla pudding, lemon curd, vanilla extract, honey, lemon, mixed berries, fresh mint (optional)

Calories: 176

Try this recipe: Vanilla-Lemon Berry Parfaits
Easter Egg Cookies

Let kids help decorate these simple cookies. They'll taste rich, but the icing uses fat-free milk and vanilla extract to give it a guilt-free sweetness.

Ingredients: Flour, baking powder, baking soda, granulated salt, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, eggs, powdered sugar, fat-free milk

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Easter Egg Cookies
Lime-Glazed Angel Food Cake

This lime glaze makes the perfect tangy accent to the sweet mangoes. They're both rich in vitamin C, which may fight off infections. If you're short on time, a store-bought cake will work just fine. If not, this angel food cake recipe is divine with the lime glaze.

Ingredients: Unsweetened coconut flakes, powdered sugar, limes, angel food cake, mangoes, granulated sugar

Calories: 172

Try this recipe: Lime-Glazed Angel Food Cake
Crispy Easter Nests

These adorable spring sweets are surprisingly easy to make. If you're worried an Easter splurge may ruin your diet, leave off the chocolate chips to save calories.

Ingredients: Sweetened coconut, green food dye, marshmallow fluff, Rice Krispies, milk chocolate chips, Jordan almonds

Calories: 488

Try this recipe: Crispy Easter Nests
Key Lime Tart

This light tart has the perfect blend of tangy limes and sweet meringue. The dessert contains less than 300 calories, so you'll leave the table feeling satisfied, but not overly full.

Ingredients: Cake flour, sugar, chilled butter, olive oil, cider vinegar, limes, pasteurized eggs, fat-free sweetened condensed milk, cream of tartar, vanilla extract

Calories: 287

Try this recipe: Key Lime Tart

