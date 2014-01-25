7 Satisfying Easter Treats

Easter wouldn't be the same without a few treats on the table. We chose seven desserts that will help you celebrate without putting on the pounds before bathing suit season.This light dessert goes perfectly with any Easter feast. The combination of amaretto and orange juice on the ladyfingers is the perfect complement to the rich yet low-fat filling.Sugar, salt, eggs, low-fat milk, low-fat sour cream, vanilla extract, orange juice, amaretto, ladyfingers, light cherry pie filling269