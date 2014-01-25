7 Satisfying Easter Treats

These cupcakes will be the hit of any Easter egg hunt. They aren't particularly low-fat, so cut calories by going easy on the icing and using unsweetened coconut. For an even lighter treat, use angel food cake mix.
Ingredients: Vanilla frosting, cupcakes, sweetened coconut, pink decorating sugar, marshmallows, pretzel sticks, mini marshmallows, brown M&M minis, pink heart candies, black licorice
This lime glaze makes the perfect tangy accent to the sweet mangoes. They're both rich in vitamin C, which may fight off infections. If you're short on time, a store-bought cake will work just fine. If not, this angel food cake recipe is divine with the lime glaze.