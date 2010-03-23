10 Last Suppers: Bigger Portions Over Time?

Bigger portions and plates are one reason for the obesity epidemic. But is portion distortion a new phenomenon?



To find out, researchers (and brothers) Brian and Craig Wansink examined 52 famous paintings of the Last Supper and published the results this week in the International Journal of Obesity. Over the past 1,000 years, they found, entrÃ©e size grew by 69%, plate size by 66%, and bread size by about 23%.



Although the Wansinks don't specify which paintings they analyzed, they culled them from the book Last Supper. Did the portions really get bigger? Judge for yourself. Here's a chronological look at depictions of the world's most famous dinner party.