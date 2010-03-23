10 Last Suppers: Bigger Portions Over Time?

Although the Wansinks don't specify which paintings they analyzed, they culled them from the book Last Supper. Did the portions really get bigger? Judge for yourself. Here's a chronological look at depictions of the world's most famous dinner party.
Pietro Lorenzetti (1320)
Location: Lower Church, San Francesco, Assisi, Italy
With only one visible main dish, there won't be any overeating at this medieval Last Supper.
Jaume Huguet (1470)
Location: Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
Times were tough some 2,000 years ago. Split one lamb between 13 people, throw in some bread and red wine, and you've got a veritable feast.
While the Bible lists only bread and wine on the menu, lamb traditionally would have been served at a meal like this, according to the study.
Leonardo da Vinci (1498)
Location: Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, Milan, Italy
In this, the most famous of all the Last Supper depictions, Christ opens his arms before a selection of small bread loaves.
Hans Holbein the Younger (1525)
Location: Kunstmuseum, Basel, Switzerland
The plate of bones near Christ suggests this meal is over, so it's hard to judge how large the portions were.
Jacopo Bassano (1542)
Location: Galleria Borghese, Rome, Italy
Head of lamb, anyone? In addition to the traditional bread and wine, this supper includes one perfectly ripe orange.
Jacopo Tintoretto (1594)
Location: San Giorgio Maggiore Church, Venice, Italy
This meal looks as though it could feed 20, never mind 13. The bread loaves laid out on plates along the table are small—indeed, they look more like dinner rolls—but they are many.
Frans Pourbus the Younger (1618)
Location: The Louvre, Paris
This appears to be yet another lean Last Supper: The only food is the bread and wine mentioned in the Bible.
Nicolas Poussin (1640)
Location: The Louvre, Paris
This somber scene suggests the Wansinks were on to something. This Last Supper boasts an enviable spread, centered around what appears to be a succulent rabbit.
Philippe de Champaigne (1652)
Location: The Louvre, Paris
The table in this Baroque masterpiece is bare, save for the piece of bread Christ holds in his hand.
Salvador Dalí (1955)
Location: National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.
It's hard to tell what's on the menu at this surrealist Last Supper, but the portions certainly don't look very big.
