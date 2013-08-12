How to Blast Calories in a Flash with this Quick Workout

6 of 7

Lateral Leap

Start in a low one-legged squat on right leg, right hand reaching toward floor (as shown). Push off with right foot, leaping 3–5 feet to the left. Land softly on left foot, sinking back into a low one-legged squat (keep knee over ankle) with left hand reaching toward the floor. Push off with left foot, and leap 3–5 feet to the right. That’s 1 rep. Do 25 reps.



Trainer tip: Keep eyes and chest up throughout the move, and reach down only as far as is comfortable.