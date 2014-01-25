Easy Easter Brunch Recipes

Get savory Mediterranean flavor in this artichoke and goat cheese strata. Sourdough bread adds a complementary, tangy taste, and the ham offers a perfect smoky finish. Low-fat dairy products and fresh spices keep this dish a lean 379 calories.
Dried lavender adds a delicate flavor to the honey-lime dressing in this fresh fruit salad. Stone fruit and berries are rich in antioxidants and provide the right tangy-tart flavors to balance the sweet topping.
A new take on French toast, this recipe uses vanilla and almond extracts to add flavoring, and sliced almonds to provide a heartier texture. You'll get a boost of fiber and protein in the form of a sweet breakfast treat.
A rich dessert like this will keep you away from the processed candies in your Easter basket. Almond paste and raspberry preserves make a decadent flavor combination, but low-fat dairy keeps this recipe figure-friendly.