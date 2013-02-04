Three famous foodies share their fun twists on this freezer-aisle staple.
Pineapple-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Napoleon Delight your guests with this sweet treat from Gale Gand, executive chef and co-owner of Tru in Chicago and author of Gale Gand's Brunch!. Featuring tangy vitamin C-rich pineapple and creamy low-fat ricotta cheese blended with just a touch of honey, it makes the perfect ending to a fresh spring-time meal.
Nutrition Information (per serving) Serving size: 1 pastry (recipe makes 4 servings total) Calories 166; Fat 6g (sat 3g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 20mg; Protein 8g; Carbohydrate 24g; Sugars 18g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 195mg; Calcium 106mg
Make dinner special tonight with these individual savory pies created by Sunny Anderson, the host of Food Network's Cooking for Real, which airs on Saturdays at noon. Shrimp is full of quality lean protein, while fresh veggies add fiber and vitamins A and K. Using 2% reduced-fat milk keeps the creamy sauce low in calories, while fresh herbs and white wine provide a rich flavor.
Nutrition Information (per serving) Serving size: 1 pastry bowl plus shrimp (recipe makes 4 servings total) Calories 303; Fat 17g (sat 5g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 147mg; Protein 17g; Carbohydrate 16g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 1g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 389mg; Calcium 178mg
A southern classic gets an updated twist with these delicious breadsticks from Gail Simmons, a judge on Bravo's Top Chef and the special projects editor at Food & Wine magazine. Sprinkled with pungent cheese and fresh herbs, they make a flavorful addition to any meal or a great nibble to go with your next wine party.
Nutrition Information (per serving) Serving size: 1 cheese straw (recipe makes 24 servings total) Calories 53; Fat 3g (sat 1g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 2mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 4g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 111mg; Calcium 28mg