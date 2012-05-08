7 Fibromyalgia Symptoms Other Than Pain

7 of 8 Getty Images

Sleep problems

Unfortunately, even though fibro patients may feel more tired than their healthy peers, they also often have difficulty sleeping.



The catch-22 is that more sleep is likely to ease some of the pain, but people with fibromyalgia have difficulty falling or staying asleep and often don’t wake up feeling rested or refreshed. Some have trouble sleeping because of their discomfort, while others may be affected by the same neurotransmitters that may be creating the pain.



"In one area, this imbalance might cause pain," says Dr. Clauw, "and in another, it might [affect] sleep. Very similar neurotransmitters control a lot of these functions."