9 Decadent Fruit Desserts

January 25, 2014
Naturally sweet

Using fruit in desserts cuts down on calories without losing sweetness. As the weather starts to warm, use fresh fruit in these nine tempting desserts.

Grilled Stone Fruit With Balsamic Glaze and Manchego

For a little more than 100 calories, you can savor a restaurant-worthy dessert. Peaches, plum, and apricots bring a simple sweetness to the tangy balsamic glaze and rich Manchego cheese.

Ingredients: Zinfandel wine or balsamic vinegar, dark brown sugar, peaches, apricots, plums, olive oil, Manchego cheese

Calories: 116

Try this recipe: Grilled Stone Fruit With Balsamic Glaze and Manchego
Cherry Crisp

This all-American dessert contains fiber-rich rolled oats and almonds, which are a good source of vitamin E. Plus, the tart cherries bring an original flavor that needs minimal sweetening.

Ingredients: Sweet cherries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, fresh lemon juice, almond extract, flour, rolled oats, light brown sugar, butter, almonds

Calories: 311

Try this recipe: Cherry Crisp
Rustic Plum and Almond Tart

Enjoy an extra richness in the crust of this simple tart. It contains low-fat ricotta cheese and a bit of vanilla extract for a punch of sweet and savory flavors that complement the juicy plums.

Ingredients: Flour, sugar, baking powder, part-skim ricotta cheese, butter, an egg, reduced-fat milk, vanilla extract, plums, sliced almonds

Calories: 188

Try this recipe: Rustic Plum and Almond Tart
Blueberry-Blackberry Shortcakes

Light and fluffy shortcakes make the perfect setting for this antioxidant-packed dessert. Some of the blueberries are cooked with sugar and cornstarch to form a sweet blueberry glaze that binds the savory shortcakes with the tart berries.

Ingredients: A lemon, baking powder, baking soda, butter, buttermilk, an egg, sugar, blueberries, blackberries, cornstarch, low-cal whipped topping, flour

Calories: 322

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Blackberry Shortcakes
Peach Upside-Down Cake

When you add a little bit of sugar to the peaches in this dessert, a caramelized glaze forms on the topping. Using low-fat buttermilk and a little lemon rind in the cake creates a slightly tangy base for the decadent fruit topping.

Ingredients: Peaches, sugar, cornstarch, a lemon, butter, vanilla extract, an egg, flour, baking powder, low-fat buttermilk, vanilla fat-free yogurt, fat-free caramel syrup

Calories: 307

Try this recipe: Peach Upside-Down Cake
Grand Marnier Meringue Torte

This grown-up birthday cake blends delicately crisp meringues, orange-scented cream, a hint of chocolate, and fresh fruit. The vitamin C–packed berries add a bit of tartness and pick up on the subtle orange flavors.

Ingredients: Clear vanilla extract, cream of tartar, eggs, superfine sugar, whipped topping, Grand Marnier, oranges, semisweet chocolate, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries

Calories: 206

Try this recipe: Grand Marnier Meringue Torte
Apple-Mascarpone Parfaits

Mascarpone is a soft, creamy cheese with a distinct, rich flavor. This recipe combines it with cottage cheese to cut down on fat, and the cheese mixture enhances the tartness of the Granny Smith apples while still bringing the dessert together with its smooth texture.

Ingredients: Butter, Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, lime juice, ground ginger, cottage cheese, mascarpone, sugar, vanilla extract

Calories: 265

Try this recipe: Apple-Mascarpone Parfaits
Pear-Cranberry Pie With Granola

Baked pears have a tender texture that makes them perfect for pies, tarts, and galettes. In this recipe, dried cranberries and nutmeg provide a surprising burst of flavor to the mild fruit, while honey adds a warm sweetness. Plus the pears offer 5 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: Perfect pie dough, pears, cranberries, sugar, flour, lemon juice, nutmeg, granola, an egg, raw sugar, honey

Calories: 320

Try this recipe: Pear-Cranberry Pie With Granola
Honey-Roasted Bosc Pears

This beautiful dessert is deceptively simple. Though not as sweet as a pie or cake, it satisfies with the contrast of the tangy honey-balsamic topping, subtly sweet pear, and rich ice cream.

Ingredients: Butter, Bosc pears, balsamic vinegar, honey, low-fat ice cream

Calories: 198

Try this recipe: Honey-Roasted Bosc Pears

