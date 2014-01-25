9 Decadent Fruit Desserts

Using fruit in desserts cuts down on calories without losing sweetness. As the weather starts to warm, use fresh fruit in these nine tempting desserts.For a little more than 100 calories, you can savor a restaurant-worthy dessert. Peaches, plum, and apricots bring a simple sweetness to the tangy balsamic glaze and rich Manchego cheese.Zinfandel wine or balsamic vinegar, dark brown sugar, peaches, apricots, plums, olive oil, Manchego cheese116