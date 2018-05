Another hard-to-diagnose condition is chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).CFS has no known cause, but is characterized by fatigue so severe it derails the whole day. Even after getting adequate sleep and rest, someone with CFS may not have any energy.The fatigue can be accompanied by memory problems, headaches, and pain in the muscles and joints, which are all symptoms of fibromyalgia as well. "At least 50% of people with fibromyalgia meet criteria for CFS," says Daniel Clauw, MD, the director of the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center at the University of Michigan. "That can be confusing to patients."